National Bank Financial Increases First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$48.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.