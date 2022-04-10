National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Upstart by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,314,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,664,939. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $91.17 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

