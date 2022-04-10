National Bank of Canada FI Invests $56,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

