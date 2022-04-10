National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $55,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 454,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,486,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 299,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY opened at $48.05 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.