National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 694,471 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $99.39 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.