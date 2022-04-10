National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIL opened at $37.89 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

