National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.