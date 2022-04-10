National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.