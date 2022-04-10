National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $1,136.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,795. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

