National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

