Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NEPT stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 103,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

