Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 1,944,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

