Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.85

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 3981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

