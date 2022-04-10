Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. 1,723,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

