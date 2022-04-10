Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $224.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

