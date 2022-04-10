Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.