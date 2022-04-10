Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPL by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in PPL by 12.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

