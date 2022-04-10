Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,220 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

