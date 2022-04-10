Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,765,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.