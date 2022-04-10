Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Nomura has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

