Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Lowered to €10.40 at Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €10.60 ($11.65) to €10.40 ($11.43) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.90.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

