North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $426.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

