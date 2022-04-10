NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.39. 114,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,425,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Get NOV alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NOV by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NOV by 345.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 289,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.