Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Posts Earnings Results

Apr 10th, 2022

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 184.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 177,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Nova LifeStyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVFY. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

