Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Posts Earnings Results

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 184.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 177,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Nova LifeStyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVFY. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

