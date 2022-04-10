Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Novanta worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Novanta by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.10. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.