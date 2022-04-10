NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,685 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in NRG Energy by 253.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in NRG Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $39.55 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

