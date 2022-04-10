Nsure.Network (NSURE) Price Tops $0.0544 on Exchanges

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $308,422.23 and $1.48 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

