Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Major Shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NUVB opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 212,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.