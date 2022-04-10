Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.38. 851,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.01.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

