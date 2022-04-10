Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $924.94.

Shares of BLK traded down $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $736.10. The company had a trading volume of 820,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,779. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $750.46 and a 200-day moving average of $844.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

