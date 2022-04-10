Offshift (XFT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $695,621.00

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00009131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $20.65 million and $695,621.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,287.80 or 0.99864998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002108 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,217,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

