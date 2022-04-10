Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 59,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,343,702 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $24.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

