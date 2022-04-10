OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 208,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 121,500 shares of company stock worth $152,400. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 613,620 shares during the last quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after buying an additional 573,461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

