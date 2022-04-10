One One Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

