Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 114,353 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Certara by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $137,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $1,902,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,352 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,746 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Certara Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.