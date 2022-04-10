Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,302. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

