Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $150.67. 238,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,006. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.53 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day moving average of $204.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

