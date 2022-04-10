Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.47. 1,097,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,344. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.42.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

