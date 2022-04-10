Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 4,641,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

