Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Shares of LULU traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.46. 1,268,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,014. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.98 and its 200 day moving average is $378.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

