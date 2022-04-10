Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,397. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.13 and a 200 day moving average of $316.45. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

