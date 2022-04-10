Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 20,562,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,018,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.