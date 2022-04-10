Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

