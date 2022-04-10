Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.74. The stock had a trading volume of 386,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,739. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

