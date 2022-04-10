Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 4,452,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,003. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.