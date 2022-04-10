Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Berry Global Group worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,611. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

