Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.02. The company had a trading volume of 295,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.61. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $172.37 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

