Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.97. 5,465,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.82 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

