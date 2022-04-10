Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,498 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

