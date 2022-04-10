Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.79. 886,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,245. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

